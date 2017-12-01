Coastal Carolina Christmas
St. Paul's Episcopal Church 16 N 16th St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Friday, December 1, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (16th & Market, Wilmington)
A concert of carols by the Choir of St. Paul’s, the Wilmington Boys Choir, and harpist Christina Brier. Program includes Britten’s Ceremony of Carols and Rutter’s Dancing Day. Concert is followed by a Sparkling Chocolate Reception.
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coastal-carolina-christmas-tickets-38694698886
Questions? 910-762-4578, admin@spechurch.com
RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1948948825347506