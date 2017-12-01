Coastal Carolina Christmas

Friday, December 1, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (16th & Market, Wilmington)

A concert of carols by the Choir of St. Paul’s, the Wilmington Boys Choir, and harpist Christina Brier. Program includes Britten’s Ceremony of Carols and Rutter’s Dancing Day. Concert is followed by a Sparkling Chocolate Reception.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coastal-carolina-christmas-tickets-38694698886

Questions? 910-762-4578, admin@spechurch.com

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1948948825347506