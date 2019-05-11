× Expand NHC Aboretum Shriner's Choo Choo taking a ride around the Arboretum

Climb Aboard the Oleander Express at the New Hanover County Arboretum in Wilmington! Ride the Shriner's Choo Choo around the gardens and water features. The event includes interactive and educational stops and kids can get 'passports' stamped as they ride between stations. Participating local organizations include The Children's Museum of Wilmington, NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, Halyburton Park, New Hanover County Bee Keepers Association, Cape Fear Garden Club, ACCESS of Wilmington, and Master Gardener Herb and Native Plant Garden Volunteers.