Before the Civil War Cruise with Dr. Chris Fonvielle

Join us for a 3 hour cruise full with the history of this area. Dr. Chris Fonvielle, our local history expert will be on board to bring you back in time. Starting with the early explorers, Giovanni de Verrazano being the first known European explorer to arrive in the area. Then we will go to the Revolutionary War in the late 1700’s and finishing with the Civil War & the Battle of Wilmington in 1865. This is a cruise that we do not do often, so do not hesitate to book. We will be cruising down river.

Don’t miss this spectacular, one-of-a-kind adventure. Relax and enjoy the comfortable seating, sipping on your drink of choice, the afternoon breeze, and all the relaxation that Cape Fear holds!