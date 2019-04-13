Citizen Science Day

In partnership with the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, you are invited to attend a FrogWatch USA volunteer training. You do not have to be a frog or toad expert to be a FrogWatch USA volunteer! All you need is: An interest in frogs and toads, A willingness to become a trained volunteer and join your local NC Aquarium FrogWatch USA Chapter, and a commitment to follow the standardized protocol to monitor a wetland site over multiple evenings throughout the breeding season (February – August). Find out which frogs and toads are in your area, learn to identify species by call and when each can be heard calling. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Participants recommended to be 8 years of age or older. If under 16, participants must be accompanied by an adult. Snacks will be provided by Cape Fear Museum. One lucky participant will win Cape Fear Museum Freaker Feet.