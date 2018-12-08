× Expand Christmas Stroll Bellamy

The Bellamy Mansion Museum, the Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens, and St. James Episcopal Church will host Christmas Stroll Through the Past from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. Guests can visit the sites for a festive evening filled with holiday decor, live music, period costumes, refreshments, children's activities, and more!

Tickets are $20 plus tax for adults and $10 plus tax for children ages 3+. Children under 3 are free. Purchase tickets at the Bellamy Mansion Museum or the Burgwin-Wright House. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the event.

A portion of each ticket sold goes directly to the Bellamy Mansion Museum and Burgwin-Wright House for educational and preservation efforts.