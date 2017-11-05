Changing America Exhibit Opening

3:30-5pm. Cape Fear Museum. Celebrate the opening of the Smithsonian’s Changing America exhibit at Cape Fear Museum. Experience an uplifting selection of songs from the 1860s to the 1960s with the Williston Alumni Community Choir directed by Marva Robinson. Explore the exhibit to discover how the events 1863 and 1963, the Emancipation Proclamation and the March of Washington, are linked together in the larger story of liberty and the American experience. The Williston Alumni Community Choir will perform from 3:30pm until approximately 4pm. Light refreshments will be served. Come early to preview the exhibit before the choir performs. Changing America will be on exhibit at Cape Fear Museum from November 5 until December 15, 2017.