2-4pm. Northeast Library. Crafting for adults! Build a cardboard box castle for the real king or queen of your house at this free library workshop! Designs and craft materials will be provided. “Cat Castles: 20 Cardboard Habitats You Can Build Yourself,” is the title of a new book by Carin Oliver, in the collection at NHC Public Library. Librarian Pam Penza is organizing and leading a workshop based on a few of the models in the book. The workshop is free but space is limited, so please register online at www.nhclibrary.org!