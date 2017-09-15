Carolina Beach Dragon Boat Regatta and Festival

All Day. Carolina Beach. Racing will be on a 300m race course along the shores of the Carolina Beach Yacht Basin, a protected area of water lined with beach homes, condos, and marinas. Community teams will be racing along with a few club teams from around the region. This event brings together sports, health and wellness, and arts to celebrate our island community. Proceeds from this event will go directly to benefit Step Up for Soldiers and their programs providing volunteer services for renovations, recreation and recognition for recently disabled Veterans. Visit www.pleasureislandnc.org for details.