Cape Fear Seafood Co. Girls Night Out
Cape Fear Seafood Company 5226 S. College Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina
6pm. Cape Fear Seafood Company, Porters Neck. Enjoy a fun night out of networking, shopping and mingling at our Ladies Night Out with Wilmington Housewives! We'll be having a blast so, come out and have a great time, connect with others, enjoy great food, drinks, networking and shopping. It's free to attend, but please register your ticket via Eventbrite. Our vendors will be doing giveaways and raffles all night. Visit their Facebook page for more more information.
Info
Cape Fear Seafood Company 5226 S. College Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina View Map