Cape Fear Festival of Trees
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher 900 Loggerhead Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28449
November 20 - December 31. 9am-5pm. NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher. The Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation and First Citizens Bank present the 2017 Cape Fear Festival of Trees at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. All visitors who purchase a general admission ticket to the Aquarium between Nov. 20 and Dec. 31 will also experience this annual holiday presentation. Closed Thanksgiving Day.
Info
Kids & Family