Cape Fear Arts in Motion: Retro Fusion and Illusion

A collaborative arts event, Forward Motion Dance Company's annual show will shine while showcasing the talents of Choreographer Tracey Varga. New dance works will be presented along with collaborations from local artists and musicians to include film, sculpture and artistic stage props, and intricate partnering and floor pattern sequences from featured guest choreographer Linda Webb. Local teen dancers from area studios will also present a new dance piece. Expect an inspired and exciting evening of music, film, visual arts, and modern, contemporary and jazz dance from Forward Motion Dance Company. Cape Fear Arts in Motion is proud to be supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County.