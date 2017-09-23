Campus & Community S.T.E.A.M. Celebration at UNCW

UNCW welcomes the community to a celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics! Faculty, staff and students will host interactive learning stations, informative presentations, and tours of facilities used for S.T.E.A.M. learning and research on UNCW's Main Campus. S.T.E.A.M. partnerships between campus and the community will be showcased. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Information desk with campus maps located in Watson College of Education on day of event (activities will take place across campus).

For more information, please visit: http://uncw.edu/youth/STEAMcelebration.html