Bruce's Big Move - Storytime
11am. Barnes & Noble. Our favorite curmudgeonly bear now shares his home with not only his four geese, but three rowdy mice, too! Fed up with their shenanigans, Bruce sets off to find a rodent-free household. As usual, nothing goes quite according to plan. Join us for this hilarious Storytime that is sure to keep kids giggling.
Info
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings