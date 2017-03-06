Broadway Song & Tap

A class for “Singers who Tap” interested in combining Broadway-style tap combinations & choreography with their voices. Each class will include a vocal & tap warm-up, floor progressions & combinations focusing on technique & musicality, giving students an opportunity to strengthen the quality of their tap sounds & performance level. Class size limited to first 15 students. Placement Auditions held Monday February 24th Register first then you will be contacted with audition time slot between 1:00-2:30 . thalian.org $115 for entire session.

Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map

