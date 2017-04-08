BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo

Release the builder within at BrickUniverse Raleigh, the ultimate LEGO lover's paradise that will take over the Raleigh Convention Center on April 8 and 9, 2017.

Choose from Saturday or Sunday admission, and experience hands-on LEGO attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain. This fun, family-friendly event will have tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, building zones to unleash your creative energy, guest speakers and more in the LEGO theater, and vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories.

Price: $15 general admission