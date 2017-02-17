Brain Boosters Play Group

Google Calendar - Brain Boosters Play Group - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brain Boosters Play Group - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brain Boosters Play Group - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Brain Boosters Play Group - 2017-02-17 00:00:00

NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

10am, Wednesdays. Main Library. Join us as we explore ways to help your child get ready to read with simple activities you can do at home. All activities are based on Every Child Ready to Read® Different options for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers will be discussed. No registration or fees.

Info

NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map

Education & Learning, Kids & Family

Google Calendar - Brain Boosters Play Group - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brain Boosters Play Group - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brain Boosters Play Group - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Brain Boosters Play Group - 2017-02-17 00:00:00