Bowling for Backpacks

Guests can enjoy bowling ($25 per person; $100 for a team of 4) while helping to raise funds for our hungry and homeless neighbors. This family-friendly event allows folks of all ages and skills to enjoy an afternoon with friends and family while supporting Good Shepherd, the largest provider of homeless services in the region. In addition to bowling, participants can take part in a paper bag raffle with lots of fun prizes including passes to area attractions, gift certificates, and more. Participants are asked to bring new backpacks for the homeless and consider filling them with school supplies, heavy--duty bike locks, socks and new washcloths. All proceeds support Good Shepherd’s work to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless and foster transition to housing.