Come down to Ten Pin Alley to bowl in the 6th Annual Bowling for Backpacks on Saturday, March 3rd! Hosted by Good Shepherd Center, this fun and family-friendly event also serves as a supply drive to support those who are homeless within our community. Build your own team of four and win prizes for the most creative name! Each Team is encouraged to bring a new backpack, empty or filled with donations (school supplies, canned food, flip-flops etc.). Food and drinks will be available as well as a raffle with items from Port City Java, Johnny Lukes, The Children’s Museum of Wilmington, and more!