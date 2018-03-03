Come down to Ten Pin Alley to bowl in the 6th Annual Bowling for Backpacks this March! Hosted by Good Shepherd Center, this fun and family-friendly event also serves as a drive to support those who are homeless within our community. Build your own team of four and win prizes for the most creative name! Each Team is encouraged to bring a new backpack, empty or filled with donations (school supplies, canned food, flip-flops etc.). Food and drinks will be available as well as a raffle with items from Port City Java, Johnny Lukes, The Children’s Museum of Wilmington, and more!

$25 per person/$100 per team