Board at the Library
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
3:30pm. Northeast Library. Come visit the Northeast Branch for our new monthly gaming night. We'll have a variety of board games available for you to try out, with different titles featured monthly. No registration is required and all are welcome. For more information, contact lethomas@nhcgov.com.
Kids & Family