Black River Kayak -Three Sisters Swamp

Wed 10/25 7 am - 5 pm

Ages: 16 and up Cost: $125/person

This river’s blackwater swamps contain some of the oldest known living trees in eastern North America. Many wildlife species inhabit the river’s floodplain, including turkey, deer, bobcat, river otter, black bear, and more. Space is limited on this trip to allow more time to explore the Three Sisters Swamp. Intermediate paddling skills required. Kayaks, gear, guide service, transportation and lunch provided.

Info
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor
910-341-0075
