Bird Hikes-First Friday

Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

Ages: 5/up Cost: Free

Join park staff for a leisurely bird-watching stroll

around Halyburton Park the first Friday of each

month. We’ll search for migrants, winter residents

and point out year-round bird species too. These

walks are for beginner birders and all are

welcome.

Fri 11/3 9-10:30 am

Fri 12/1 9-10:30 am

Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Education & Learning, Outdoor
910-341-0075
