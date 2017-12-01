Bird Hikes-First Friday
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Ages: 5/up Cost: Free
Join park staff for a leisurely bird-watching stroll
around Halyburton Park the first Friday of each
month. We’ll search for migrants, winter residents
and point out year-round bird species too. These
walks are for beginner birders and all are
welcome.
Fri 11/3 9-10:30 am
Fri 12/1 9-10:30 am
