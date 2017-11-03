Bird Hikes-First Friday

Web Activity # 304002

Ages: 5/up Cost: Free

Join park staff for a leisurely bird-watching stroll

around Halyburton Park the first Friday of each

month. We’ll search for migrants, winter residents

and point out year-round bird species too. These

walks are for beginner birders and all are

welcome.

Fri 11/3 9-10:30 am

Fri 12/1 9-10:30 am