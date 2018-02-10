Big and Small Family Ball
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Celebrate Valentine's Day as a family at The Children's Museum of Wilmington. Join us for dancing, crafts, treats, face painting and MORE! Don't forget to capture the moment at our photo booth station. A family fun evening that you definitely don't want to miss!
Pricing Information:
Anytime and ACM Members: FREE
Weekday Members: $4.87/person
Non-Members: $9.75/person
Military and Seniors: $8.75/person
Please note: Groupons and coupons are not available during the time of the event.
Info
Kids & Family