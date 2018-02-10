Big and Small Family Ball

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Celebrate Valentine's Day as a family at The Children's Museum of Wilmington. Join us for dancing, crafts, treats, face painting and MORE! Don't forget to capture the moment at our photo booth station. A family fun evening that you definitely don't want to miss!

Pricing Information:

Anytime and ACM Members: FREE

Weekday Members: $4.87/person

Non-Members: $9.75/person

Military and Seniors: $8.75/person

Please note: Groupons and coupons are not available during the time of the event.

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-254-3534
