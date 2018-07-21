Big Backyard Bash
Let’s make a splash with our first ever Big Backyard Bash! Join us for fun water play in the courtyard, refreshing lemonade, and sun science activities! So grab your swimsuit, sunscreen, towel, a change of clothes and join us in our backyard! Free with Anytime and ACM Memberships or Admission.
