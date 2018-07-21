Big Backyard Bash

to Google Calendar - Big Backyard Bash - 2018-07-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Backyard Bash - 2018-07-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Backyard Bash - 2018-07-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - Big Backyard Bash - 2018-07-21 16:00:00

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Let’s make a splash with our first ever Big Backyard Bash! Join us for fun water play in the courtyard, refreshing lemonade, and sun science activities! So grab your swimsuit, sunscreen, towel, a change of clothes and join us in our backyard! Free with Anytime and ACM Memberships or Admission.

Info
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Big Backyard Bash - 2018-07-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Backyard Bash - 2018-07-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Backyard Bash - 2018-07-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - Big Backyard Bash - 2018-07-21 16:00:00