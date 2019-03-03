The Best of Broadway at Brunswick

Leland Cultural Arts Center 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, North Carolina 28451

Thalian Association Community Theatre proudly presents our first production at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

The Best of Broadway – A Musical Theatre Revue

Enjoy some of your favorite songs from Tony Award Winning shows and a preview of upcoming productions from the Official Community Theatre of North Carolina.

Leland Cultural Arts Center 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, North Carolina 28451
910-251-1788
