Bellamy Mansion Spring 2017 Art Show and Sale: Call for Artists!

“Wilmington: Then and Now” is the theme for the upcoming Bellamy Mansion Spring 2017 Art Show and Sale! The objective of the art show is to showcase Wilmington’s history, people, architecture, parks, flora and fauna, cemeteries, riverfront, bridges and beaches in original artwork. Art can be 2D or 3D, in various media. There is a $10.00 entry fee for students of an accredited school and $20.00 for non-students. The deadline for completed works is March 31st, 2017. Monetary prizes, as well as a People's Choice award and an exhibition reception at which work can be sold, are part of the juried show. The juried show will take place April 5th, 2017 through May 26th, 2017, during the Azalea Festival.

Please view the Bellamy Mansion Museum’s upcoming events at http://www.bellamymansion.org/upcoming-events.html or email info@bellamymansion.org for more information.