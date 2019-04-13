Bellamy Mansion Museum will host the annual Bellamy Mansion Neighborhood Yard Sale. All proceeds from this event will go to maintaining the gardens on the Bellamy site. The event runs from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Spaces are available for those who want to sell their wares. Spaces cost $15. Six-foot tables are available to rent for $5. Please call Bob at 910-251-3700 x304 or emailblock@bellamymansion.org for rental information. Come sell your stuff or just browse and see if you might find some hidden treasures. Admission is free.