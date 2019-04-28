Bellamy Mansion Museum Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day is a free community event at Bellamy Mansion Museum. Join us for a day filled with face painting; storytelling; live music; raffles; children's tours of the Mansion and 19th century games such as hoop & stick, checkers, and graces. There will be arts & craft tables and other children’s activities. The event also includes pony rides and a petting area. Food and drinks are available for purchase. For more information, inquire about sponsorship opportunities, or donate a raffle item, contact Carolyn Gonzalez at 910-251-3700 x306 or cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org.