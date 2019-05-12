Bellamy in Bloom Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea
Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Join us in the Bellamy Mansion for the Bellamy in Bloom Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea. Celebrate Mom with an afternoon tea filled with tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, signature drink and a raffle for some wonderful items. Your ticket also includes a complimentary tour of the Bellamy Mansion Museum.
$50 plus tax per person.
Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information about the Bellamy in Bloom Mother’s Day Tea, to purchase tickets, donate a raffle item or sponsor this event, contact Carolyn Gonzalez at 910-251-3700 x306 or cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org.