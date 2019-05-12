Join us in the Bellamy Mansion for the Bellamy in Bloom Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea. Celebrate Mom with an afternoon tea filled with tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, signature drink and a raffle for some wonderful items. Your ticket also includes a complimentary tour of the Bellamy Mansion Museum.

$50 plus tax per person.

Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information about the Bellamy in Bloom Mother’s Day Tea, to purchase tickets, donate a raffle item or sponsor this event, contact Carolyn Gonzalez at 910-251-3700 x306 or cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org.