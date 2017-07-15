Beginner Skateboard Clinic
Greenfield Grind Skatepark 302 Willard St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
10:30am. Greenfield Grind Skatepark. The Beginner Skateboard Clinic at Greenfield Grind Skatepark in Wilmington, NC, is for ages 7 to 12 and teaches equipment familiarity, identifying safety hazards, the basic setup of a skatepark, and establishing fundamental skills. Admission includes one free pass.
Info
Greenfield Grind Skatepark 302 Willard St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family