Bee Bonanza: DIY Native Bee House
Airlie Gardens 300 Airlie Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Learn about the important role bees play in our environment and how setting up a bee house can help our native population. Participants will finish the final steps in building their own bee house to take home and learn how to maintain it properly to keep native bees healthy for years to come. All materials included. No more than four participants per bee house. Pre-registration required. Recommended for ages 5 and up. All children must have at least one adult per group.
