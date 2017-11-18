Bear Says Thanks - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. Join us for this special Storytime in celebration of Thanksgiving. When Bear decides to throw a feast to thank his friends, they show up one by one with different platters of delicious food to share. There's just one problem: Bear's cupboards are bare! What is he to do? Find out at Storytime, with activities to follow.
Info
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings