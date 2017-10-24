Batty Battleship's Halloween Bash
Battleship North Carolina 1 Battleship Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
5:30-8pm. Battleship NC. Features a chance for parents to bring their wee ghosts and goblins trick-or-treating on the mighty vessel. The event includes games, activities, henna tattoos, and storytelling. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Kids under 3 admitted free. Admission fee applies to adults also.
Info
Battleship North Carolina 1 Battleship Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Kids & Family