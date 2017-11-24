Battleship Ho Ho Ho

Google Calendar - Battleship Ho Ho Ho - 2017-11-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Battleship Ho Ho Ho - 2017-11-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Battleship Ho Ho Ho - 2017-11-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Battleship Ho Ho Ho - 2017-11-24 10:00:00

Battleship North Carolina 1 Battleship Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

10am & 1pm. Battleship NC. Features a chance to fly an American flag with Santa, plus compose a retro e-card by posing in the ship's Happy Huladays banner; type a Christmas wish list on a vintage typewriter using genuine radio message paper; call the North Pole from the Battleship’s main radio room; and track Santa’s journey in the Combat Information Center.

Info
Battleship North Carolina 1 Battleship Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Battleship Ho Ho Ho - 2017-11-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Battleship Ho Ho Ho - 2017-11-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Battleship Ho Ho Ho - 2017-11-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Battleship Ho Ho Ho - 2017-11-24 10:00:00