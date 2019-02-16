Battleship 101

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kim Sincox, Museum Services Director, Battleship NORTH CAROLINA. Young visitors enjoy using the vintage typewriters and authentic USS NORTH CAROLINA radio message paper aboard Battleship NORTH CAROLINA.

Free with Battleship admission.

Friendly, knowledgeable volunteers stationed throughout the ship engage visitors in specific subjects and areas including: gunnery, radar, sick bay, galley, engineering, and daily shipboard life. Try on helmets, raise signal flags, “text” using semaphore flags, tap out your name using Morse code, type on vintage typewriters and more! A great event for all ages. Bring your questions and cameras!