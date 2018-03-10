Bark in the Park
Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451
Bark in the Park
Special Event | All Ages
Saturday, March 10 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Leland Municipal Park | 102 Town Hall Dr.
Each Bark in the Park is a dog-centric event in partnership with Capeside Animal Hospital and Furever Friends Animal Rescue to offer a free rabies clinic to Leland Residents. The event also features local dog centric businesses and a dog adoption.
Fee | FREE
Info
Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers