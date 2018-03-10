Bark in the Park

Special Event | All Ages

Saturday, March 10 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Leland Municipal Park | 102 Town Hall Dr.

Each Bark in the Park is a dog-centric event in partnership with Capeside Animal Hospital and Furever Friends Animal Rescue to offer a free rabies clinic to Leland Residents. The event also features local dog centric businesses and a dog adoption.

Fee | FREE