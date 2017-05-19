Backyard Campout
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
6-8pm. Cape Fear Museum. features a chance to explore the great outdoors and learn about the animals, plants, and bugs that live there. Kids can find spring constellations, make shadow puppets, and play backyard games. Snack provided and families will take home an exploration tool to continue their backyard discovery. Activities are appropriate for children of all ages and include special programming for early learners. Adult participation required.
