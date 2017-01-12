Baby Signing Time

Hannah Block USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second St., United States of America 28401

9:45-10am, Thursdays. USO Community Arts Center. Come learn American Sign Language that you can use with your infant or toddler! We'll be covering all the essentials this month, like foods, nighttime routines, and diaper changing. $60 for 4 classes, plus receive a DVD and playgroup pass for signing up. Call or text Michaela at 603-581-6053 to sign up.

Hannah Block USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second St., United States of America 28401

