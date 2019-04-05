Azalea Festival ChalkFest

Historic Downtown Wilmington 00 Front Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

BYOC...Bring Your Own Chalk and chalk the sidewalk of downtown Wilmington. Create fun designs or inspirational messages to share with guests all weekend long. All ages are welcome! Check in at Going Local on 208 N. Front Street any time between 2PM and 4PM and chalk until 5PM!

Historic Downtown Wilmington 00 Front Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
910-794-4650
