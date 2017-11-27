5pm. Community Arts Center. Thalian Association Community Theatre holds auditions for Oliver! at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington, NC. The production, directed by Michael Lauricella, runs in February at Thalian Hall. AUDITION PARTICIPANTS MUST SCHEDULE AN AUDITION TIME. Be prepared to sing 16 bars of a musical theatre song a capella. If needed, callbacks will be Nov. 29 and may require reading from the script and/or attending a dance call.