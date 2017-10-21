Athenian Kickstarter Campaign Launch

Join us for an evening of live music, readings, and drinks as we launch our kickstarter campaign for the first literary nonprofit catered to marginalized women and femme writers in the Southeast.

Help us make our vision a reality as we attempt to raise $35,000. The event will feature live music from the Emily Mussolini Trio and a keynote address by Cave Canem fellow and PANK Magazine editor Maya M. Marshall.

Come for a wonderful night of food trucks, raffle prizes, and readings and support our growing independent press and the opening of ATHENIAN BOOKSTORE & LOUNGE.