Astronomy Program
Carolina Beach State Park 1010 B Rd, Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
The Cape Fear Astronomy Society presents an Astronomy Program at the Carolina Beach State Park Visitor Center. During this free event, attendees will learn about the night skies by using telescopes set up for viewing planets, stars and more. Check the weather as the program will be canceled due to poor viewing conditions.
Info
