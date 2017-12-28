Astronomy Adventure
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
10am-1pm. Cape Fear Museum. The universe is wide open! Come explore what lies beyond our world. Discover your own exoplanet, build a pocket solar system, concoct a comet, participate in a planet jam, create a constellation, manipulate a moon-phaser, investigate “Bear’s Shadow” and more! No registration needed, drop in anytime.
Info
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family