Art in the Arboretum

9am. NHC Arboretum. An annual fall event, fills the gardens with art and music for a weekend. Featuring local artists’ works, including paintings, prints, pottery, sculpture, and other media. A raffle, silent auction, and performances by local musicians also will be featured. A new feature this year will be an exhibit and sale of “Art for Children.” Our wonderful artists will be preparing beautiful works of art suitable for children. We look forward to seeing the result of their inspiration.