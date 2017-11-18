Annabelle & Aiden Book Reading with Author, JR Becker

to Google Calendar - Annabelle & Aiden Book Reading with Author, JR Becker - 2017-11-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annabelle & Aiden Book Reading with Author, JR Becker - 2017-11-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annabelle & Aiden Book Reading with Author, JR Becker - 2017-11-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - Annabelle & Aiden Book Reading with Author, JR Becker - 2017-11-18 15:00:00

Pomegranate Books 4418 Park Avenue, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

Bring the kids for a wonderful program geared to the young readers of the Annabelle & Aiden book series, with the author J.R. Becker. This engaging author will read from his books and present a talk about the series' characters and themes - all geared to an audience of young readers. Of course, parents will enjoy the program, as well.

Info
Pomegranate Books 4418 Park Avenue, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Annabelle & Aiden Book Reading with Author, JR Becker - 2017-11-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annabelle & Aiden Book Reading with Author, JR Becker - 2017-11-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annabelle & Aiden Book Reading with Author, JR Becker - 2017-11-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - Annabelle & Aiden Book Reading with Author, JR Becker - 2017-11-18 15:00:00