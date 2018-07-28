Storytime and Activities: Featuring Doll-E 1.0
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
Tech-savvy Charlotte is confused when she receives a new toy---a doll! Once she finds the hidden battery pack, things get interesting. Join us for Storytime to celebrate the creative spirit of play and get a coupon from our Café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4!
Info
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map