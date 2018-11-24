Storytime and Activities: Mickey Mouse Goes Christmas Shopping
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
In this charming vintage book, Mickey and Minnie take Mickey's nephews to a big department store for a day of holiday shopping they'll never forget. Join us for Storytime and get a coupon from our Café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4!
