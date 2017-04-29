All About Kidz

Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville 580 River Road, Leland, North Carolina 28451

Summer is the time for kids to get up, get out and grow. But for some kids, exposure to activities that stimulate the body and mind and ends with the school year. Come learn about what activities, camps, sports programs and more, are available for your children. Use this event as an opportunity to add resources to your parenting tool box!

Get some Vitamin “N” (Nature) at

The Town of Belville’s new waterfront park!

  • Enjoy the park’s nature trail
  • Stroll a paved path to the observation deck overlooking the Brunswick River
  • Let your children romp on the playground equipment
  • Picnic under one of the many shelters
  • Spread your blanket in a shady spot and read a story or play a board game with your children

Free Admission! Everyone Welcome!

910-383-0553

