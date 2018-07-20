Airlie Gardens Summer Concert Series: The Wilmington Big Band

Join us for some outdoor New Grass Americana music by L Shaped Lot. Seating for concerts is open-lawn, and all outdoors lawn chairs are permitted. Front Street Brewery & Noni Baca Winery will be on-site selling food & beverage items, or bring your own food and enjoy a picnic on the lawn! Open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance at www.airliegardens.org.